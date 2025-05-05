Just three of our pictures of life in Hartlepool in 2004.Just three of our pictures of life in Hartlepool in 2004.
Noughties nostalgia: Travel back in time to life in Hartlepool in 2004

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 5th May 2025, 13:30 BST
Travel back in time with us once again as we plot another photographic adventure through our archives.

Today we land in 2004 with this collection of pictures taken across town.

Manor College of Technology pupils are ready for their prom night.

1. Prom time

Manor College of Technology pupils are ready for their prom night. Photo: FLR

A sponsored bike ride and pram push in Hartlepool.

2. Pram push

A sponsored bike ride and pram push in Hartlepool. Photo: FLR

Spectators gather on the Headland to view the passing Queen Mary 2 cruise liner.

3. Lin-ing up

Spectators gather on the Headland to view the passing Queen Mary 2 cruise liner. Photo: TC

A lollipop lady retires from St Aidan's School.

4. Fond farewell

A lollipop lady retires from St Aidan's School. Photo: TC

