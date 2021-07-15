Off to Big School! 9 photos of Hartlepool children on their last days at primary school in 2007 before the big step up
These children were getting ready for Big School 14 years ago.
But before they left primary education, they all posed for one last poignant picture and the Hartlepool Mail was there to record it.
From Rossmere to Rift House and Stranton to St John Vianney, we have it all.
Does this bring back memories of your little ones as they moved up to the Big School?
Take a look through our archive selection and then get in touch to tell us more.
