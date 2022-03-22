Oh we do like to be beside the seaside! 9 retro photos of Seaton, the Headland and Crimdon in the sun

Who remembers the Mad Mouse, dodgems and the Seaton Express? Or how about some reminders of Crimdon’s past.

Thanks to the help of the Hartlepool Museum Service and the Hartlepool Library Service, we can share some wonderful pictures from times gone by.

Take a look and enjoy a trip to the coast.

1. Memories of the Mad Mouse A view of the popular Mad Mouse in the 1950s. Photo from Hartlepool Museum Service.

2. Taking a stroll at Crimdon A view of Crimdon Caravan Park in 1983. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

3. On the Express The Seaton Express on the beach close to the South Shelter. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

4. Pictured in the paddling pool For decades, the paddling pool at Crimdon was a favourite spot for children from Hartlepool and East Durham. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.