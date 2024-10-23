Just some of our photos of school prom nights for Hartlepool leavers in 2005.Just some of our photos of school prom nights for Hartlepool leavers in 2005.
Just some of our photos of school prom nights for Hartlepool leavers in 2005.

'Oh what a night' - Hundreds of young faces at their Hartlepool school prom in 2005

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 16:15 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 16:28 BST
Can these fab photos be nearly 20 years old?

They were all taken at Hartlepool secondary school prom nights in the summer of 2005.

Believe it or not the Year 11 leavers in them will now be approaching their late 30s.

We hope you enjoy this nostalgic trip back in time.

Alas we have been unable to find our English Martyrs prom photos from 2005.

Dyke House's prom at Hardwick Hall.

1. Dyke House

Dyke House's prom at Hardwick Hall. Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
St Hild's pupils head for the Grand Hotel for their prom.

2. St Hild's

St Hild's pupils head for the Grand Hotel for their prom. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
High Tunstall pupils at Hardwick Hall.

3. High Tunstall

High Tunstall pupils at Hardwick Hall. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
High Tunstall pupils prepare for their big night.

4. High Tunstall

High Tunstall pupils prepare for their big night. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice