Sports day scenes you may remember.
Sports day scenes you may remember.

On your marks! 9 retro Hartlepool and East Durham school sports day scenes from Rossmere to Sacred Heart

Get your trainers, headbands and shorts on. It’s time to shape up with some sports day memories.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 5:00 pm

National School Sport Week starts on Monday, June 20, and its aim is to celebrate its power to bring people together, especially after the pandemic.

We are taking up the baton by looking back at sports days at Sacred Heart Primary. Rossmere Primary, Fens, Hesleden and Brierton.

So jump to it and have a browse through some winning memories.

1. Fun at Fens Primary

A race to the finishing line at the Fens Primary sport day in 2006.

Photo: DP

Photo Sales

2. Sports day at Sacred Heart

Winners at the Sacred Hearts Primary school sports day held at Grayfields in 2018. Recognise them?

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. A balancing act at Rossmere

The 2007 Rossmere Primary School sports day looked like plenty of fun 15 years ago.

Photo: FRL

Photo Sales

4. A close race in 2005

An excellent contest at the Easington sports day 17 years ago.

Photo: TC

Photo Sales
East DurhamHartlepool
Next Page
Page 1 of 3