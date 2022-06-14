On your marks! 9 retro Hartlepool and East Durham school sports day scenes from Rossmere to Sacred Heart

National School Sport Week starts on Monday, June 20, and its aim is to celebrate its power to bring people together, especially after the pandemic.

We are taking up the baton by looking back at sports days at Sacred Heart Primary. Rossmere Primary, Fens, Hesleden and Brierton.

So jump to it and have a browse through some winning memories.

1. Fun at Fens Primary A race to the finishing line at the Fens Primary sport day in 2006.

2. Sports day at Sacred Heart Winners at the Sacred Hearts Primary school sports day held at Grayfields in 2018. Recognise them?

3. A balancing act at Rossmere The 2007 Rossmere Primary School sports day looked like plenty of fun 15 years ago.

4. A close race in 2005 An excellent contest at the Easington sports day 17 years ago.