If you love a grand opening, then this is the place to be.

We’ve got reminders of the days when everything from Sainsbury’s at Middle Warren to the new bar at Hartlepool Rugby Club opened.

Were you there on the day when the new art gallery at Owton Manor Primary School was opened? Or maybe the library at Jesmond Road School.

We have got it all so join us for a flashback to the day when you first set eyes on all of these places.

1. Sir John in Hartlepool in 2004 Sir John Hall opened the new bar at Hartlepool Rugby Club 18 years ago. Photo: LH Photo Sales

2. Artistic at Owton Manor The art gallery at Owton Manor Primary School got the Mail's attention when it opened in 2003. Photo: FLR Photo Sales

3. Read all about this Jesmond Road event A 2008 reminder of the opening of the library as Jesmond Road School with Christine Robson and pupil Carly Mawhinney in the picture. Photo: FLR Photo Sales

4. Getting creative at the Brougham Centre The opening of the Brougham Centre in 2006. Were you there for a day of creativity? Photo: LH Photo Sales