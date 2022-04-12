Oyez! Shout up if you recognise anyone in these 8 Hartlepool town crier scenes

We have 8 Hartlepool Mail archive photos which show town criers in all their finery in years gone by.

Don’t they look great. We want to know more about these colourful scenes and we are sure you can help.

So whether you were looking grand outside the Grand Hotel in 2009 or standing tall at a Seaton Carew Victorian fair in 2015, we have it all.

Take a look.

1. A Grand reminder For crying out loud! Philip Crowe was dressed as a town crier at the Grand Hotel in Hartlepool 13 years ago but who can tell us more about it?

2. Ringing in the memories This town crier was promoting a carol service at Rossmere Park in 2006.

3. Brilliant at the Borough Hall John Wood was having great fun at the Headland Heritage Festival open day in 2010.

4. A special meeting Northern Saints School pupils listening to teacher and acting town crier Chris Tarpey in 2020.