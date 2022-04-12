Terrific town crier photos. Recognise anyone?
Oyez! Shout up if you recognise anyone in these 8 Hartlepool town crier scenes

Here is the retro news! Shout up if it brings back memories for you.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 1:18 pm

We have 8 Hartlepool Mail archive photos which show town criers in all their finery in years gone by.

Don’t they look great. We want to know more about these colourful scenes and we are sure you can help.

So whether you were looking grand outside the Grand Hotel in 2009 or standing tall at a Seaton Carew Victorian fair in 2015, we have it all.

Take a look.

1. A Grand reminder

For crying out loud! Philip Crowe was dressed as a town crier at the Grand Hotel in Hartlepool 13 years ago but who can tell us more about it?

Photo: TC

2. Ringing in the memories

This town crier was promoting a carol service at Rossmere Park in 2006.

Photo: FLR

3. Brilliant at the Borough Hall

John Wood was having great fun at the Headland Heritage Festival open day in 2010.

Photo: FLR

4. A special meeting

Northern Saints School pupils listening to teacher and acting town crier Chris Tarpey in 2020.

Photo: Frank Reid

