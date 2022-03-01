Flipping back through the years to these nine Hartlepool and East Durham pancake scenes

It’s a taste of a time gone by and we hope you spot someone you know in our 9 archive images.

Take a look at these reminders from St Joseph’s RC Primary and St Bega's School.

Can you spot a familiar face? Have a good look through our photo selection and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Pictured at nursery Kiddikins Nursery members (left to right|) Kandice Fewster, Ella Simpson and Poppy Cawley coming to the end of their pancake race in 2014. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

2. Back to 2010 Jack Williamson tries a spot of pancake tossing at the Oscar play centre as Gill Mayson looks on in 2010. Photo: FLR Photo Sales

3. Super at St Bega's A pancake making session at St Bega's RC Primary School in 2009. Photo: LH Photo Sales

4. Dashing back to 2004 A flashback to 2004 and the Pancake Day fun at St Joseph's RC Primary School. Photo: LH Photo Sales