Flipping back through the years to these nine Hartlepool and East Durham pancake scenes

It’s a taste of a time gone by and we hope you spot someone you know in our 9 archive images.
Take a look at these reminders from St Joseph’s RC Primary and St Bega's School.
Can you spot a familiar face? Have a good look through our photo selection and then get in touch to tell us more.
1. Pictured at nursery
Kiddikins Nursery members (left to right|) Kandice Fewster, Ella Simpson and Poppy Cawley coming to the end of their pancake race in 2014.
Photo: FRANK REID
2. Back to 2010
Jack Williamson tries a spot of pancake tossing at the Oscar play centre as Gill Mayson looks on in 2010.
Photo: FLR
3. Super at St Bega's
A pancake making session at St Bega's RC Primary School in 2009.
Photo: LH
4. Dashing back to 2004
A flashback to 2004 and the Pancake Day fun at St Joseph's RC Primary School.
Photo: LH