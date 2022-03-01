Pancake scenes from the past. Can you spot someone you know?
Flipping back through the years to these nine Hartlepool and East Durham pancake scenes

We are plating up memories of Pancake Day in years gone by – from Throston Library to the Kiddikins nursery.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 4:55 am

It’s a taste of a time gone by and we hope you spot someone you know in our 9 archive images.

Take a look at these reminders from St Joseph’s RC Primary and St Bega's School.

Can you spot a familiar face? Have a good look through our photo selection and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Pictured at nursery

Kiddikins Nursery members (left to right|) Kandice Fewster, Ella Simpson and Poppy Cawley coming to the end of their pancake race in 2014.

Photo: FRANK REID

2. Back to 2010

Jack Williamson tries a spot of pancake tossing at the Oscar play centre as Gill Mayson looks on in 2010.

Photo: FLR

3. Super at St Bega's

A pancake making session at St Bega's RC Primary School in 2009.

Photo: LH

4. Dashing back to 2004

A flashback to 2004 and the Pancake Day fun at St Joseph's RC Primary School.

Photo: LH

