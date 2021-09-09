Park Road as it used to look - 9 photos of the busy Hartlepool street in decades gone by

What were the shops like on Park Road in the past? What about the houses? How about the cars and the fashions?

We have it all and more in this spotlight on the street which comes to us courtesy of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

You might remember Todds the printers. Or how about Ewart Parsons petrol station or Pierce’s opticians.

It’s all in our retro feature. Take a look.

Back to 1982 Park Road School and Park Road Presbyterian Church which amalgamated with St George's in Park Road as a United Reform Church. The photo comes from 1982.

Fuelling your memories Looking down Park Road towards York Road and here is the Ewart Parsons petrol station. It was demolished and replaced in the early 1970s by Titan House.

The bottom of Park Road Looking east down Park Road towards Pierce's Opticians, with the Central Stores on the right. Remember this?

On the site of One Life Take a look at the site where the One Life Centre now stands. This shot comes from the 1950s and shows advertising boards for soap powders Oxydol, Acdo and Daz.