Paying tribute to Hartlepool's volunteer army with 9 archive photos - from beach cleaners to the RNLI and poppy sellers

Let’s hear it for the volunteer heroes who do so much good work in the communities of Hartlepool and East Durham.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 3:34 pm

These unsung stars are the people who deserve the credit for their outstanding contributions to everything from food banks to clean beaches, and the RNLI to feeding the needy at Christmas.

It’s an apt time to put the world’s unpaid army in the spotlight as it will be International Volunteers Day on December 5.

It is a chance to celebrate volunteers and the organisations that they work for.

In the meantime, let’s celebrate the heroes closer to home with these 9 archive reminders of the work they do.

1. Volunteer heroes at Christmas

Allan and Dorothy Kennedy were busy volunteering on Christmas Day at Grange Road Methodist Church in 2008.

Photo: LH

2. A fundraising walk in 2011

Hartlepool's wonderful RNLI volunteer crew took part in a charity walk in this 2011 scene. Pictured are crew members Clare Gibbin and Steve Pounder with St Hilds pupils.

Photo: hm

3. Feeding the hungry

Hartlepool Food Bank volunteers Andrew Milner (left) and Al Wales were pictured doing great work in 2012.

Photo: TY

4. Such an important cause

Macmillan Cancer fundraising manger Lindsay Kay was pictured with volunteers Brenda Ridge, Suzanne Appleby and Shirley Walker in 2013.

Photo: Stu Norton

