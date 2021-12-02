Paying tribute to Hartlepool's volunteer army with 9 archive photos - from beach cleaners to the RNLI and poppy sellers

These unsung stars are the people who deserve the credit for their outstanding contributions to everything from food banks to clean beaches, and the RNLI to feeding the needy at Christmas.

It’s an apt time to put the world’s unpaid army in the spotlight as it will be International Volunteers Day on December 5.

It is a chance to celebrate volunteers and the organisations that they work for.

In the meantime, let’s celebrate the heroes closer to home with these 9 archive reminders of the work they do.

1. Volunteer heroes at Christmas Allan and Dorothy Kennedy were busy volunteering on Christmas Day at Grange Road Methodist Church in 2008. Photo: LH Photo Sales

2. A fundraising walk in 2011 Hartlepool's wonderful RNLI volunteer crew took part in a charity walk in this 2011 scene. Pictured are crew members Clare Gibbin and Steve Pounder with St Hilds pupils. Photo: hm Photo Sales

3. Feeding the hungry Hartlepool Food Bank volunteers Andrew Milner (left) and Al Wales were pictured doing great work in 2012. Photo: TY Photo Sales

4. Such an important cause Macmillan Cancer fundraising manger Lindsay Kay was pictured with volunteers Brenda Ridge, Suzanne Appleby and Shirley Walker in 2013. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales