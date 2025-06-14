Just four of our pictures of people enjoying past summers in Hartlepool across the years.placeholder image
Photo flashback: 14 pictures of Hartlepool people enjoying summer across the years

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 14th Jun 2025, 13:50 BST
Whisper it quietly that the nights start to get darker in little more than a week.

So we thought we would try to brighten up your day with these photographs of Hartlepool people enjoying summer in town across the years.

Pupils at Throston Primary School's summer school in 2004.

1. Summer school

Pupils at Throston Primary School's summer school in 2004. Photo: LH

Young Ryan Shears learns all about firefighting at Stranton Fire Station's open day in 2010.

2. Open day

Young Ryan Shears learns all about firefighting at Stranton Fire Station's open day in 2010. Photo: FLR

Queues outside Verrills fish and chip shop on a summer Saturday in 2010.

3. Queueing patiently

Queues outside Verrills fish and chip shop on a summer Saturday in 2010. Photo: FLR

Dyke House School's summer school in 2009.

4. Class picture

Dyke House School's summer school in 2009. Photo: FLR

