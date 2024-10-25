Just four of our nostalgic pictures from our Young Stars sporting supplement.Just four of our nostalgic pictures from our Young Stars sporting supplement.
Photo flashback: 21 nostalgic pictures of sporting Young Stars from across Hartlepool

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 25th Oct 2024, 15:16 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 15:29 BST
Young Stars was a popular weekly supplement within the Hartlepool Mail during the Noughties and onwards.

So we thought we would dust down these photographs of scores of young faces – all now in their 20s or perhaps even older – playing a variety of sports.

A team in a school Year 7 netball contest in 2010.

1. Young Stars

A team in a school Year 7 netball contest in 2010. Photo: FLR

Hartlepool rugby sides West, in hoops, and Rovers take on each other at under 12 level in 2006.

2. Young Stars

Hartlepool rugby sides West, in hoops, and Rovers take on each other at under 12 level in 2006. Photo: DP

Swimmer Heather Richardson with some of her trophies in 2006.

3. Young Stars

Swimmer Heather Richardson with some of her trophies in 2006. Photo: DP

Seaton under 8s footballers in 2006.

4. Young Stars

Seaton under 8s footballers in 2006. Photo: DP

