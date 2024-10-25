Photo flashback: 21 nostalgic pictures of sporting Young Stars from across Hartlepool

So we thought we would dust down these photographs of scores of young faces – all now in their 20s or perhaps even older – playing a variety of sports.
1 / 6
So we thought we would dust down these photographs of scores of young faces – all now in their 20s or perhaps even older – playing a variety of sports.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.