Just some of the people who spoke their mind to the Hartlepool Mail in 2010.

Photo flashback: 24 pictures of Hartlepool people discussing the General Election, Grand National and school meals

Tens of thousands of you have enjoyed our photo flashbacks of Hartlepool people having their say on a range of local national issues.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 21st Oct 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 10:38 BST

Horse racing's Grand National, the General Election (yep, another one) and school meals were among the topics under discussion when people posed for these Mail pictures back in 2010.

For our previous collection of nostalgic pictures of Hartlepool people speaking their minds, click here.

............in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in 2010.

1. Speaking his mind...........

............in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in 2010. Photo: FLR

..........on school meals in 2010.

2. Having her say............

..........on school meals in 2010. Photo: TC

.........on the 2010 local elections.

3. Having his say....

.........on the 2010 local elections. Photo: TC

............in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in 2010.

4. Speaking her mind................

............in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in 2010. Photo: FLR

