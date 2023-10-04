News you can trust since 1877
Just some of our archive photos chronicling life at Hartlepool's Rift House Primary School.

Photo flashback: 25 retro photos from Hartlepool's Rift House Primary School

Our recent series of flashbook photos from town primary schools has proved a hit with our web readers.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 15:23 BST

Today it the turn of pictures from Rift House Primary School to be dusted down from our photo archive.

Can you spot yourself or anyone else you know?

Assistant head David Turner joins in the 2010 sports day.

1. On their marks

Assistant head David Turner joins in the 2010 sports day. Photo: National World

Pupils Lesley Clark and Jayne Bushnall hand over a cheque for £90 to the Hartlepool branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in 1986.

2. Fundraisers

Pupils Lesley Clark and Jayne Bushnall hand over a cheque for £90 to the Hartlepool branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in 1986. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Rift House Primary School Nativity performers in 2014. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Nativity play

Rift House Primary School Nativity performers in 2014. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID 2014

New starters in September 2012. Picture by FRANK REID

4. New starters

New starters in September 2012. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID

