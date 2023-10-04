Photo flashback: 25 retro photos from Hartlepool's Rift House Primary School

Our recent series of flashbook photos from town primary schools has proved a hit with our web readers.
Today it the turn of pictures from Rift House Primary School to be dusted down from our photo archive.
Can you spot yourself or anyone else you know?
1. On their marks
Assistant head David Turner joins in the 2010 sports day. Photo: National World
2. Fundraisers
Pupils Lesley Clark and Jayne Bushnall hand over a cheque for £90 to the Hartlepool branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in 1986. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
3. Nativity play
Rift House Primary School Nativity performers in 2014. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID 2014
4. New starters
New starters in September 2012. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID