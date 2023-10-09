News you can trust since 1877
Just some of our archive images of life at Barnard Grove Primary School, in Hartlepool, over the years.
Just some of our archive images of life at Barnard Grove Primary School, in Hartlepool, over the years.

Photo flashback: 25 retro pictures of life at Hartlepool's Barnard Grove Primary School

It is Barney time now in our latest school photo flashback.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:16 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:48 BST

Here are 25 pictures of life at Barnard Grove Primary School, in Hartlepool, with hundreds of faces for you to check out.

Spot anyone you know?

Pupils Jay French, seven, and Jay Salmons, nine, take a closer look at some of the old school photographs on display at Barnard Grove Primary School in 2015. Picture: DAVID WOOD

1. Photo display

Pupils Jay French, seven, and Jay Salmons, nine, take a closer look at some of the old school photographs on display at Barnard Grove Primary School in 2015. Picture: DAVID WOOD Photo: David James Wood

An undated picture of school musicians.

2. The right notes

An undated picture of school musicians. Photo: David James Wood

Pupils from Barnard Grove Primary School's Nativity play in 2012. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Nativity cast

Pupils from Barnard Grove Primary School's Nativity play in 2012. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID

Barnard Grove primary school new starters in 2013.

4. New starters

Barnard Grove primary school new starters in 2013. Photo: National World

