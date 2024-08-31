Just four of the pictures from our archives of life at Hartlepool restaurants over the years.Just four of the pictures from our archives of life at Hartlepool restaurants over the years.
Just four of the pictures from our archives of life at Hartlepool restaurants over the years.

Photo flashback: Enjoy a taste of life at past and present Hartlepool restaurants

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 31st Aug 2024, 11:26 BST
Who does not enjoy a delicious meal in good company at a fabulous restaurant after a busy week?

So we thought we would raid our archives to serve you with these photographs of past and present town restaurants from across the years.

Joe Parker, head chef at The Staincliffe Hotel, in Seaton Carew, with sous chef Michael Tyerman in 2016.

1. The Staincliffe Hotel

Joe Parker, head chef at The Staincliffe Hotel, in Seaton Carew, with sous chef Michael Tyerman in 2016. Photo: FRANK REID 2016

Photo Sales
Staff at Al Syros, in Church Square, in 2007.

2. Al Syros

Staff at Al Syros, in Church Square, in 2007. Photo: LH

Photo Sales
From left, manager Freddy Engoulvent, supervisor Sandra Dawkins and owner Mark Jones at the Seaton Carew restaurant in 2008.

3. Ocean Restaurant

From left, manager Freddy Engoulvent, supervisor Sandra Dawkins and owner Mark Jones at the Seaton Carew restaurant in 2008. Photo: LH

Photo Sales
Inside Farrar's restaurant, at Hartlepool Marina, in 2007.

4. Farrar's

Inside Farrar's restaurant, at Hartlepool Marina, in 2007. Photo: LH

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.