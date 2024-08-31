Photo flashback: Enjoy a taste of life at past and present Hartlepool restaurants
Who does not enjoy a delicious meal in good company at a fabulous restaurant after a busy week?
So we thought we would raid our archives to serve you with these photographs of past and present town restaurants from across the years.
1. The Staincliffe Hotel
Joe Parker, head chef at The Staincliffe Hotel, in Seaton Carew, with sous chef Michael Tyerman in 2016. Photo: FRANK REID 2016
2. Al Syros
Staff at Al Syros, in Church Square, in 2007. Photo: LH
3. Ocean Restaurant
From left, manager Freddy Engoulvent, supervisor Sandra Dawkins and owner Mark Jones at the Seaton Carew restaurant in 2008. Photo: LH
4. Farrar's
Inside Farrar's restaurant, at Hartlepool Marina, in 2007. Photo: LH
