Raising a glass to these 17 retro photos of Hartlepool and East Durham social clubs

For generations, they have been a place to unwind and the go-to venue for countless community and charity events.
1. Special cause
A checque was presented to Butterwick Hospice and Springwell School in memory of Mellisa Ingham at Ye Olde Durhams Social Club in 2007. Those pictured include Allison Murphy, Alison Brown, Joanne Abbey, Clare Aspinall, Hilda Gallagher, Sue Cave, Carol Aspinall and Kelly Ingham. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
2. Steelies support
Members of South Durham Social Club took part in a fundraiser for Hartlepool & District Hospice back by growing their sideburns ten years ago in 2015. Photo: UGC
3. Engineers Club
Here's one from the archives of the now demolished Engineers Club. Do you recognise any of the faces behind or in front of the bar? Photo: Hartlepool Mail
4. Club outing
Hartlepool Rovers Quoit Sport & Social Club members before setting off their annual bus trip to the races. Their destination was a trip down the A19 to Thirsk Racecourse.Year Photo: Hartlepool Mail