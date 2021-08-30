Read all about it! 9 Hartlepool retro photos of book lovers and their great reads

All of the people in these retro Hartlepool scenes did and what better time to re-live the memories than now as National Read A Book Day approaches.

The big day arrives on September 6 and it encourages people to turn their heads to a good page turner.

We hope these scenes will help you to enjoy Hartlepool book scenes from years gone by.

To re-live a great chapter from the past, take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. A good read in 2005 Lots of young faces in this read and rhyme session at the Central Library 16 years ago. Photo: FLR Photo Sales

2. Wonderful times in West View These lucky bookworms were presented with prizes at a reading presentation at West View Library in 2005. Who do you recognise? Photo: LH Photo Sales

3. Reading for success Who remembers the Read For Success project and were you pictured during it in 2005? Photo: MH Photo Sales

4. Golden times in 2005 Who do you recognise at this reading event which was held at Golden Flatts School 16 years ago? Photo: TC Photo Sales