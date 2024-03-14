Comic Relief is a charity that uses comedy to get the public to donate and raise as much money as possible for people in poverty across the UK and the globe. Comic Relief is taking place on Friday, March 15, 2024.Comic Relief is a charity that uses comedy to get the public to donate and raise as much money as possible for people in poverty across the UK and the globe. Comic Relief is taking place on Friday, March 15, 2024.
Red Nose Day 2024: Here are 21 retro photos of people raising money for Comic Relief

From bean baths to sponsored shaves - people from across Hartlepool have been celebrating Red Nose Day over the decades.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 14th Mar 2024, 15:06 GMT

Red Nose Day 2024 is taking place on Friday, March 15, and is supported by people across the globe to help tackle poverty and discrimination.

On this day, schools, businesses and individuals take part in fundraising activities for Comic Relief, often donning the popular red nose.

To mark Red Nose Day 2024, here are 21 retro photos of people across Hartlepool and East Durham taking part in the fundraising efforts.

These friends strike a post at Exposure Photography Studio for Comic Relief in 2007.

1. Strike a pose

These friends strike a post at Exposure Photography Studio for Comic Relief in 2007. Photo: LH

Hartlepool Mail advertising staff Linda Hutchinson, Sandra Armstrong, Pauline Caldwell Barr, Angie Whitfield, Jo Spence and Lisa McLaughlin organise a bake sale to raise funds for Comic Relief in 2011.

2. Cake anyone?

Hartlepool Mail advertising staff Linda Hutchinson, Sandra Armstrong, Pauline Caldwell Barr, Angie Whitfield, Jo Spence and Lisa McLaughlin organise a bake sale to raise funds for Comic Relief in 2011. Photo: Frank Reid

The Goldmine Pub gets behind Comic Relief in 2007.

3. Back wax

The Goldmine Pub gets behind Comic Relief in 2007. Photo: LH

Carol Jeffries gets a henna tattoo from Ranju Gupta in 2009 in aid of Comic Relief.

4. Comic Relief fundraising

Carol Jeffries gets a henna tattoo from Ranju Gupta in 2009 in aid of Comic Relief. Photo: LH

