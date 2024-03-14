Red Nose Day 2024 is taking place on Friday, March 15, and is supported by people across the globe to help tackle poverty and discrimination.
On this day, schools, businesses and individuals take part in fundraising activities for Comic Relief, often donning the popular red nose.
To mark Red Nose Day 2024, here are 21 retro photos of people across Hartlepool and East Durham taking part in the fundraising efforts.
1. Strike a pose
These friends strike a post at Exposure Photography Studio for Comic Relief in 2007. Photo: LH
2. Cake anyone?
Hartlepool Mail advertising staff Linda Hutchinson, Sandra Armstrong, Pauline Caldwell Barr, Angie Whitfield, Jo Spence and Lisa McLaughlin organise a bake sale to raise funds for Comic Relief in 2011. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Back wax
The Goldmine Pub gets behind Comic Relief in 2007. Photo: LH
4. Comic Relief fundraising
Carol Jeffries gets a henna tattoo from Ranju Gupta in 2009 in aid of Comic Relief. Photo: LH