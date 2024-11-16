Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton du Beke and Erin Boag visited Hartlepool's Borough Hall in 2006 to take part in a charity event for Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice organised by dance studio owner Carol Hammond.Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton du Beke and Erin Boag visited Hartlepool's Borough Hall in 2006 to take part in a charity event for Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice organised by dance studio owner Carol Hammond.
Remember when Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton du Beke and Erin Boag visited Hartlepool to boost charity dance event

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 16th Nov 2024, 12:44 GMT
Television series Strictly Comes Dancing foxtrots its way back onto our television screens on Saturday night.

Ahead of its November 16 return on BBC1, we thought we would tango back through time to recall how Strictly stars Anton du Beke and Erin Boag visited Hartlepool’s Borough Hall in 2006 to take part in a charity dance evening organised by town dance studio owner Carol Hammond in aid of Alice House Hospice.

Two competitors take to the floor.

1. So focused

Two competitors take to the floor. Photo: TC

A packed floor and packed seats.

2. What a night

A packed floor and packed seats. Photo: TC

The guest judges show the audience how it is done.

3. That's the way to do it

The guest judges show the audience how it is done. Photo: TC

Dancers at the Borough Hall.

4. Dancing the night away

Dancers at the Borough Hall. Photo: TC

