Ahead of its November 16 return on BBC1, we thought we would tango back through time to recall how Strictly stars Anton du Beke and Erin Boag visited Hartlepool’s Borough Hall in 2006 to take part in a charity dance evening organised by town dance studio owner Carol Hammond in aid of Alice House Hospice.
