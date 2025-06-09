So far this year we have had movies such as Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Marvel’s Thunderbolts and Lilo and Stitch, with Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Jurassic World Rebirth still to come.
With this in mind, we are taking at look at some of the times Hartlepool’s cinemas and cinema goers have appeared in the Mail.
1. Grand opening
It's 26 years since Bugs Bunny was guest of honour at the ground opening ceremony for the new Warner Village Cinema, in Hartlepool. Photo: Mail
2. Feel the force
There was huge hype for the release of Star Wars: Episode 1 in 1999. Hartlepool joined in with the cinema manager pictured with characters Yoda and C3P0. Photo: FLR
3. Front row seat
We don't have a year for this photo but it appears to have been taken in the Warner Village cinema, possibly in the late Nineties. Do you see anyone you recognise? Photo: Mail
4. Mobile cinema
Hartlepool Mayor Stuart Drummond and Redcar Mayor Mike Findley attended the launch of a mobile cinema started by Justin Cutts (second from right second row) in 2008 with some young film fans. Photo: TC
