People in Hartlepool certainly love a trip to the cinema.

Remembering 15 retro photos of Hartlepool folk at the cinema

By Mark Payne
Published 9th Jun 2025, 17:14 BST
Cinema’s summer blockbuster season is upon us when Hollywood hopes to tempt viewers to the big screen.

So far this year we have had movies such as Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Marvel’s Thunderbolts and Lilo and Stitch, with Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Jurassic World Rebirth still to come.

With this in mind, we are taking at look at some of the times Hartlepool’s cinemas and cinema goers have appeared in the Mail.

It's 26 years since Bugs Bunny was guest of honour at the ground opening ceremony for the new Warner Village Cinema, in Hartlepool.

1. Grand opening

It's 26 years since Bugs Bunny was guest of honour at the ground opening ceremony for the new Warner Village Cinema, in Hartlepool. Photo: Mail

There was huge hype for the release of Star Wars: Episode 1 in 1999. Hartlepool joined in with the cinema manager pictured with characters Yoda and C3P0.

2. Feel the force

There was huge hype for the release of Star Wars: Episode 1 in 1999. Hartlepool joined in with the cinema manager pictured with characters Yoda and C3P0. Photo: FLR

We don't have a year for this photo but it appears to have been taken in the Warner Village cinema, possibly in the late Nineties. Do you see anyone you recognise?

3. Front row seat

We don't have a year for this photo but it appears to have been taken in the Warner Village cinema, possibly in the late Nineties. Do you see anyone you recognise? Photo: Mail

Hartlepool Mayor Stuart Drummond and Redcar Mayor Mike Findley attended the launch of a mobile cinema started by Justin Cutts (second from right second row) in 2008 with some young film fans.

4. Mobile cinema

Hartlepool Mayor Stuart Drummond and Redcar Mayor Mike Findley attended the launch of a mobile cinema started by Justin Cutts (second from right second row) in 2008 with some young film fans. Photo: TC

