Remembering 21 Hartlepool pubs and bars that pulled their last pint

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 17:17 BST
Updated 3rd Nov 2024, 10:07 BST
Hartlepool has always had lots of choice when it comes to places to wet your whistle.

Whether it’s a big night on the town or a quiet drink in your neighbourhood local, the town has it all.

Here we take a fond look back at some of the drinking establishments that are no longer open.

How many do you remember, or were you a regular in any of them?

A recent closure, the Mill House was a favourite for Pools fans, especially on match days.

No night out in Hartlepool during the late 90s into the noughties was complete without a visit to 'Yatsies' in Victoria Road. It later became Popworld in 2018 and more recently was a pizza restaurant.

Another popular town centre bar on a night or during the day was the Emporium beneath the Wesley.

