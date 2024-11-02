Whether it’s a big night on the town or a quiet drink in your neighbourhood local, the town has it all.
Here we take a fond look back at some of the drinking establishments that are no longer open.
How many do you remember, or were you a regular in any of them?
1.
Some of the Hartlepool pubs and bars that are no longer here. Photo: Mail
2. The Mill House
A recent closure, the Mill House was a favourite for Pools fans, especially on match days. Photo: Mark Payne
3. Yates's
No night out in Hartlepool during the late 90s into the noughties was complete without a visit to 'Yatsies' in Victoria Road. It later became Popworld in 2018 and more recently was a pizza restaurant. Photo: LH
4. Emporium
Another popular town centre bar on a night or during the day was the Emporium beneath the Wesley. Photo: TC