A packed audience for this Dr Who event in Hartlepool but were you there?
A packed audience for this Dr Who event in Hartlepool but were you there?

Remembering a special day of Dr Who in Hartlepool as we time travel back to 2017

What a return! And what a treat Dr Who fans have in store as the mega hit returns to the TV screens.

By Chris Cordner
2 days ago
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 11:15am

A gripping episode with Jodie Whittaker hit our screens and was a spectacular exit for the latest Doctor.

But who expected that closing scene? Who is looking forward to the next instalments?

And while we’re on the subject, how many faces do you remember from this Dr Who event in Hartlepool’s Town Hall Theatre.

It was in 2017 that hundreds of you enjoyed a great night of Tardis themed entertainment.

See if you can spot someone you know.

1. Super sonic scenes

Josh Hill on the Dr Who red carpet in 2017.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Double doctor recollection

Annabelle and Thomas Swan were dressed up for a great day. Remember this?

Photo: hm

3. Travelling back to 2017

Melanie Sanson and Carl Roberts at the Dr Who event.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. A helping hand to remember

Ethan Warren having a great time at the Town Hall Theatre tribute.

Photo: Frank Reid

