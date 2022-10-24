A gripping episode with Jodie Whittaker hit our screens and was a spectacular exit for the latest Doctor.

But who expected that closing scene? Who is looking forward to the next instalments?

And while we’re on the subject, how many faces do you remember from this Dr Who event in Hartlepool’s Town Hall Theatre.

It was in 2017 that hundreds of you enjoyed a great night of Tardis themed entertainment.

See if you can spot someone you know.

Josh Hill on the Dr Who red carpet in 2017.

Annabelle and Thomas Swan were dressed up for a great day.

Melanie Sanson and Carl Roberts at the Dr Who event.

Ethan Warren having a great time at the Town Hall Theatre tribute.