Remembering a special day of Dr Who in Hartlepool as we time travel back to 2017
What a return! And what a treat Dr Who fans have in store as the mega hit returns to the TV screens.
A gripping episode with Jodie Whittaker hit our screens and was a spectacular exit for the latest Doctor.
But who expected that closing scene? Who is looking forward to the next instalments?
And while we’re on the subject, how many faces do you remember from this Dr Who event in Hartlepool’s Town Hall Theatre.
It was in 2017 that hundreds of you enjoyed a great night of Tardis themed entertainment.
See if you can spot someone you know.
