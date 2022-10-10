But this was no ordinary DJ. It was a saviour of the night shift at the Ross Poultry factory in Brenda Road.

Pat Walker was her name and she was the voice of Radio Ross in 1973.

Chris Cordner reports.

Memories from 1973.

Imagine the scene. You’re on a tiring night shift in Hartlepool and need a pick-me-up to lift your spirits.

Then Pat, the star of Radio Ross, comes over the speakers on the factory’s own in house radio station and the building is filled with music of all varieties.

It was quite the boost but why was Pat chosen?

A story from the time explained more.

The 1970s story of Radio Ross in Hartlepool.

Back in the days of T.Rex, Slade, Sweet, David Cassidy and Suzi Quatro, there were plenty of offers to keep you entertained during the day on commercial radio.

But by the time the night-shift arrived, it had all given way to talk shows and plays which did little to help the 500 workers.

So the factory’s Sports and Social Club suggested setting up an in-house radio station which would play music from the latest pop to older favourites like The Old Bull and Bush.

The Pied Piper of Ward Jackson Primary School, Stan Gollaglee.

Pat Walker was a 24 year-old receptionist and the Mail’s report at the time said she was “volunteered” to take on the job of DJ by the social club because she was judged to have the best Radio One-style voice.

Pat was responsible for preparing tapes to be broadcast over the factory’s loudspeakers.

The 1970s story said: “The radio “crew” have carefully compiled lists and and files on each worker’s birthdate, while “newshounds” seek out information worth putting on air.

No birthday or anniversary was forgotten and requests were welcomed.

How the closure of St Joseph's Convent was reported in the Hartlepool Mail.

Radio Ross helped to ease the boredom, said club secretary and factory services supervisor Bill Spowart at the time.

The idea became so popular that Ross’s other 15 British factories were thinking of adopting the idea.

To refresh your memory of life in town back then, here are some of the other headlines.

St Joseph’s Convent in Hartlepool closed for the last time to school children in 1973.

The 88-year-old school was phased out as part of a scheme for comprehensive secondary education for Hartlepool’s Roman Catholics.

The Pied Piper of Ward Jackson Primary School in Hartlepool led his followers on a march around the school playground during a break in lessons in 1973.

But there is no sinister plot - as in the old fairy tale - it was just the school’s caretaker Stan Gollaglee, 44, practising his hobby which was playing the bagpipes.

Two thousand people flocked to Seaton Carew Park to watch six jazz bands competing in the third annual jazz band carnival, and the parade along the seafront.

Twenty five pupils at the Lister Street School in Hartlepool passed their cycling proficiency tests in July 1973, out of 27 who took part.

What do you remember of Hartlepool in 1973, including Radio Ross?