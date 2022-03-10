It was a time of drastic change - but a time when we learned to adapt. Take a look back to 2020.
Nine reminders of life in Hartlepool in lockdown two years ago - from walks to eerily quiet shopping scenes

It was the year all our lives changed forever and we adapted to a ‘new normal’.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 3:20 pm

Terms such as Clap For The NHS, safe distancing and self-isolation all became familiar and it was two years ago this month that it all started.

The second anniversary of that very first lockdown is approaching. Who remembers queuing for the shops, the rocketing demand for toilet rolls, empty shelves and going out for our approved number of daily walks?

We are looking back on the early days of the pandemic. See if these scenes bring back memories for you.

1. Getting used to queuing

Customers waited patiently in supermarket queues during the coronavirus lockdown. Does this bring back memories?

2. Out in the fresh air

We all got used to our permitted daily walks during lockdown, such as in this scene on the Cleadon Hills in April 2020.

3. A big thanks from Colin

Colin Burgin-Plews was pictured at the start of his sponsored walk during lockdown which he did to say thank you for the excellent care he had received.

4. Handing out advice

Police officers making sure that coronavirus lockdown advice is issued at Sandhaven Beach.

