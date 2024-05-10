Season 14 of the long-running sci-fi series, featuring Ncuti Gatwa's as the fifteenth Doctor, lands on TV and streaming on Saturday, May 11.
Hartlepool has not been short of Whovians over the years.
We take a look back at some of those to have featured in the Mail.
1. Dalek design
David Jackson, from Clavering in Hartlepool, made headlines in 2012 when he built this impressive 5ft 5 in Dalek that he could climb inside and ride. Photo: Mail
2. Invasion of the Doctors
The Heugh Battery Museum played host to a Dr Who event with (left to right) Mason Wright, Anthony Layton, Ross Pickering and Melanie Sanson as different Doctors from the years. Photo: Anthony Layton
3. Tardis touched down
Kyle Brown (9) of Brotton, meets multiple Dr Who's, a Dalek and the Tardis at the Dr Who Day at the Heugh Battery, Hartlepool in 2016. Photo: Kevin Brady
4. Christmas episode premiere
Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre hosted the world premiere of the forthcoming Christmas Day episode in 2017. Photo: Mail