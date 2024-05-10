Do these Dr Who scenes from the Mail over the years bring back memories?Do these Dr Who scenes from the Mail over the years bring back memories?
Remembering these Hartlepool Doctor Who memories as Season 14 lands on BBC One, iPlayer and Disney Plus

By Mark Payne
Published 10th May 2024, 16:51 BST
Doctor Who fans are getting ready for a new series of adventures in space as the popular series returns to our screens.

Season 14 of the long-running sci-fi series, featuring Ncuti Gatwa's as the fifteenth Doctor, lands on TV and streaming on Saturday, May 11.

Hartlepool has not been short of Whovians over the years.

We take a look back at some of those to have featured in the Mail.

David Jackson, from Clavering in Hartlepool, made headlines in 2012 when he built this impressive 5ft 5 in Dalek that he could climb inside and ride.

1. Dalek design

David Jackson, from Clavering in Hartlepool, made headlines in 2012 when he built this impressive 5ft 5 in Dalek that he could climb inside and ride. Photo: Mail

The Heugh Battery Museum played host to a Dr Who event with (left to right) Mason Wright, Anthony Layton, Ross Pickering and Melanie Sanson as different Doctors from the years.

2. Invasion of the Doctors

The Heugh Battery Museum played host to a Dr Who event with (left to right) Mason Wright, Anthony Layton, Ross Pickering and Melanie Sanson as different Doctors from the years. Photo: Anthony Layton

Kyle Brown (9) of Brotton, meets multiple Dr Who's, a Dalek and the Tardis at the Dr Who Day at the Heugh Battery, Hartlepool in 2016.

3. Tardis touched down

Kyle Brown (9) of Brotton, meets multiple Dr Who's, a Dalek and the Tardis at the Dr Who Day at the Heugh Battery, Hartlepool in 2016. Photo: Kevin Brady

Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre hosted the world premiere of the forthcoming Christmas Day episode in 2017.

4. Christmas episode premiere

Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre hosted the world premiere of the forthcoming Christmas Day episode in 2017. Photo: Mail

