Wartime lunch, bridge building and a dragon - you did it all at Hartlepool Art Gallery over the years

And that means wonderful scenes such as people in period costume for a wartime lunch, a bridge building day and a camera workshop.

The Church Square venue has hosted so many great events but were you pictured at one of them?

Take a look through our collection and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. A tribute to the war years The gallery hosted a wartime themed lunch in 2006. Were you there? Photo: LH Photo Sales

2. A flashback to 2003 A George and the Dragon event at the gallery in 2003. Remember it? Photo: TC Photo Sales

3. All dressed up in 2003 Lisa Bean, Charlotte Heyhoe and Sarah Patchett at the Centre Stage exhibition 19 years ago. Were you there? Photo: WOOD Photo Sales

4. Kingsley Primary at the gallery These Kingsley Primary School students paid a visit to the gallery 16 years ago. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: LH Photo Sales