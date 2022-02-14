Hartlepool Art Gallery scenes from the past. Have you spotted someone you know in these archive scenes?
Hartlepool Art Gallery scenes from the past. Have you spotted someone you know in these archive scenes?

Wartime lunch, bridge building and a dragon - you did it all at Hartlepool Art Gallery over the years

We are putting Hartlepool Art Gallery in the frame in our latest archive spotlight.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 14th February 2022, 4:54 pm

And that means wonderful scenes such as people in period costume for a wartime lunch, a bridge building day and a camera workshop.

The Church Square venue has hosted so many great events but were you pictured at one of them?

Take a look through our collection and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. A tribute to the war years

The gallery hosted a wartime themed lunch in 2006. Were you there?

Photo: LH

Photo Sales

2. A flashback to 2003

A George and the Dragon event at the gallery in 2003. Remember it?

Photo: TC

Photo Sales

3. All dressed up in 2003

Lisa Bean, Charlotte Heyhoe and Sarah Patchett at the Centre Stage exhibition 19 years ago. Were you there?

Photo: WOOD

Photo Sales

4. Kingsley Primary at the gallery

These Kingsley Primary School students paid a visit to the gallery 16 years ago. Does this bring back happy memories?

Photo: LH

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3