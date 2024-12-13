So we thought it was apt to dust down these pictures of life at the school from across the years.
1. First days
Brougham new starters in January 2004. Photo: TC
2. Royal cake
Brougham Primary School staff bake a royal cake to mark Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in 2016. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Playing nicely
Brougham Primary School new starters in 2003. Photo: TC
4. Time to go
Brougham leavers from 2009. Photo: TC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.