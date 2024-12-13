Just some of our archive photos of life at Hartlepool's Brougham Primary School.placeholder image
Rewind: Hundreds of young faces from Hartlepool's Brougham Primary School in these nostalgic photos

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 13th Dec 2024, 14:50 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 15:29 BST
Hartlepool’s Brougham Primary School is celebrating a positive report in December 2024 following a recent visit by education inspectors from Ofsted.

So we thought it was apt to dust down these pictures of life at the school from across the years.

Brougham new starters in January 2004.

1. First days

Brougham new starters in January 2004. Photo: TC

Brougham Primary School staff bake a royal cake to mark Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in 2016.

2. Royal cake

Brougham Primary School staff bake a royal cake to mark Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in 2016. Photo: Jane Coltman

Brougham Primary School new starters in 2003.

3. Playing nicely

Brougham Primary School new starters in 2003. Photo: TC

Brougham leavers from 2009.

4. Time to go

Brougham leavers from 2009. Photo: TC

