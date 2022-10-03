Saddle up for 9 retro Hartlepool bike scenes ... it's Cycle To School Week

It’s those memories we want as we put the focus on pedal power in Hartlepool and East Durham.

After all, this week is Cycle To School Week when schools across the UK will encourage people to be healthier on the school run.

And what better motivation could there be than a look at these pupils enjoying a cycling lesson or two in the past.

We’ve got views from Barnard Grove, St John Vianney and Clavering Primary Schools.

Have a look.

1. Such good fun at St John Vianney It's Cycling Proficiency Test day at St John Vianney School in Hartlepool in 2006.

2. Safety measures at St John Vianney Sian McArthur clips up the safety helmet of pupil Chloe Howgarth during a cycling training session at St John Vianney School in 2008. Watching on are Callum Gaety, Levan Robson, Sophie Molyneux and Daniel Gorman.

3. Memories from English Martyrs Staff and pupils from English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College at the end of their cycle ride in 2013 but who can tell us more about it?

4. On camera at Clavering Cycling proficiency tests at Clavering Primary in 2006. Remember this?