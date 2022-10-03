Saddle up for 9 retro Hartlepool bike scenes ... it's Cycle To School Week
Who remembers their Cycling Proficiency Test? How about the great pedal bikes you had over the years?
It’s those memories we want as we put the focus on pedal power in Hartlepool and East Durham.
After all, this week is Cycle To School Week when schools across the UK will encourage people to be healthier on the school run.
And what better motivation could there be than a look at these pupils enjoying a cycling lesson or two in the past.
We’ve got views from Barnard Grove, St John Vianney and Clavering Primary Schools.
Have a look.
