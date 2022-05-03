A donkey ride into the archives. Do these photos bring back memories?
A donkey ride into the archives. Do these photos bring back memories?

Saddle up! World Donkey Day is on the way and we've got 9 retro scenes from Hartlepool and East Durham

Who knew! World Donkey Day is on the way.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 1:16 pm

And it would be remiss of us not to welcome the day with a look back at a selection of Hartlepool and East Durham donkey scenes from the past.

The big day arrives on May 8 and it’s aim is to raise awareness of these beautiful animals.

They certainly have plenty of fans in Hartlepool and East Durham. So join us as we look at donkeys galore in 2007, 2009, 2018 and 2019.

1. Showtime in 2018

Hartlepool Show and Horticultural Festival at Rift House Rec but who are the people enjoying the donkey rides?

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

2. Top times with Teddy

Seaton Hall Residential Home residents enjoyed a visit from Teddy the Donkey in 2019.

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales

3. Memories from Mayfield Park

Back to 2017 for this fun day scene at the Mayfield Park home of Hartlepool Rugby Football Club.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

4. Toffee makes an impression

St Luke's Church had a special visitor for its Palm Sunday service in 2009. Here is Toffee the donkey with Peter Wayman from Tweddle Animal Farm.

Photo: LH

Photo Sales
HartlepoolEast Durham
Next Page
Page 1 of 3