We have 9 great reminders of your days in the dinner hall as we get ready to celebrate International School Meals Day on March 10.

We are serving up memories from St Aidan’s, West View and Seaton Holy Trinity.

What was your favourite meal on a school lunchtime? Have a look through our collection and see if it jogs your memory.

1. Super at St Aidan's New dinner trays were being displayed in this scene from St Aidan's Primary School in 2006. Photo: FLR Photo Sales

2. Pictured at West View Primary Staff and pupils gave Florrie Matthews a wonderful day as she retired from dinner duties at West View Primary School in 2007. Photo: FLR Photo Sales

3. In the picture at Kingsley Primary School Linda Harvey receives gifts and cards from pupils Krystal Ann Reed, David Carter, Megan Atkinson, Michael Winship, Daniel Burton, Callum Lennox, Lucy Wiley, Billy Jean Dixon and Aaron Johnston on her retirement from school meal duties at Kingsley Primary School 10 years ago. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

4. Serving dinner at St Hild's A flashback to 2005 for this school dinner scene at St Hild's School. Photo: FLR Photo Sales