Scores of faces for you to recognise in our photo flashback to life in Hartlepool in 2003

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 18th Nov 2024, 15:35 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 15:44 GMT
The latest Hartlepool Mail photo flashback opens our archives for 2003 for you.

We have a Hartlepool United promotion to celebrate, new starters galore at primary schools across town, plus pub pictures and the High Tunstall School Year 11 leavers’ pond dip at Ward Jackson Park.

Can all this really be 21 years ago?

Hartlepool United defender Chris Westwood receives a kiss from a fan as Hartlepool United are promoted despite a 4-0 defeat to Scunthorpe United in 2003.

Hartlepool United defender Chris Westwood receives a kiss from a fan as Hartlepool United are promoted despite a 4-0 defeat to Scunthorpe United in 2003. Photo: FLR

Alan Bridges, general manager at the King Johns Tavern, in Hartlepool, launches the pub's beer festival.

Alan Bridges, general manager at the King Johns Tavern, in Hartlepool, launches the pub's beer festival. Photo: DW

St Cuthbert's Primary School new starters in 2003.

St Cuthbert's Primary School new starters in 2003. Photo: DW

Pools midfielder Tommy Widdrington is hugged by a fan as promotion is secured despite the 4-0 defeat at Scunthorpe United.

Pools midfielder Tommy Widdrington is hugged by a fan as promotion is secured despite the 4-0 defeat at Scunthorpe United. Photo: FLR

