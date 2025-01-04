Do you recognise anyone in these photos of punters at The Cosmopolitan on the Headland?Do you recognise anyone in these photos of punters at The Cosmopolitan on the Headland?
Do you recognise anyone in these photos of punters at The Cosmopolitan on the Headland?

See 13 retro photos from Hartlepool’s ‘haunted’ Cosmopolitan pub

By Madeleine Raine
Published 4th Jan 2025, 09:00 GMT
The Cosmopolitan, on the Headland, has seen many sights – from cottages and a storage house to the hotel and pub it is known for today.

This pub, in Durham Street, Middlegate, offers delicious beverages to all of its patrons, as well as serving as the community’s social hub.

Pictured is a bus heading down to Northgate, passing The Cosmopolitan Hotel in 1996.

1. Step back in time

Pictured is a bus heading down to Northgate, passing The Cosmopolitan Hotel in 1996. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Lee Sutheran dons his best Elvis costume for a gig at the pub.

2. Elvis has left the building

Lee Sutheran dons his best Elvis costume for a gig at the pub. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew members Rob Archer and Richard Shaw are pictured with the cast of the Wizard Cos before their fundraising performance at the Cosmopolitan pub in 2012.

3. We're off the see the Wizard

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew members Rob Archer and Richard Shaw are pictured with the cast of the Wizard Cos before their fundraising performance at the Cosmopolitan pub in 2012. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Musicians get performing at the Headland Folk Festival in 2014.

4. Play that funky music

Musicians get performing at the Headland Folk Festival in 2014. Photo: Tom Yeoman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice