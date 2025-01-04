This pub, in Durham Street, Middlegate, offers delicious beverages to all of its patrons, as well as serving as the community’s social hub.
1. Step back in time
Pictured is a bus heading down to Northgate, passing The Cosmopolitan Hotel in 1996. Photo: Other, third party
2. Elvis has left the building
Lee Sutheran dons his best Elvis costume for a gig at the pub. Photo: TC
3. We're off the see the Wizard
Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew members Rob Archer and Richard Shaw are pictured with the cast of the Wizard Cos before their fundraising performance at the Cosmopolitan pub in 2012. Photo: Other, third party
4. Play that funky music
Musicians get performing at the Headland Folk Festival in 2014. Photo: Tom Yeoman
