See 19 nostalgic photos of Hartlepool's popular pub The Park Inn

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT
We are raising a toast to popular Hartlepool pub the Park Inn, in Park Road.

For years it has been the venue of choice for revellers enjoying a fun night out, particularly at Christmas and New Year.

But, as these pictures illustrate, it has also been a go to watering hole for all the big sports matches, quizzes, charity events and more.

Just some of the scenes and events that happened at The Park Inn in Hartlepool over the last 20 years.

1. MixCollage-23-Dec-2024-03-14-PM-8648.jpg

Just some of the scenes and events that happened at The Park Inn in Hartlepool over the last 20 years. Photo: Mail

Alexander Bell pictured with England flag and shirt for a St George's Day event in 2012.

2. Flying the flag

Alexander Bell pictured with England flag and shirt for a St George's Day event in 2012. Photo: Mail

Hartlepool United fans at The Park Inn watching their team claim their place in the National League promotion final with a 1-0 win over Stockport in June 2021. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Supporting Pools

Hartlepool United fans at The Park Inn watching their team claim their place in the National League promotion final with a 1-0 win over Stockport in June 2021. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool United fans cheer as Hartlepool scored in the National League final to win promotion back to the Football League in June 2021.

4. Up the Pools!

Hartlepool United fans cheer as Hartlepool scored in the National League final to win promotion back to the Football League in June 2021. Photo: Stu Norton

