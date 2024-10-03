Scenes from Hartlepool in the 1980s.Scenes from Hartlepool in the 1980s.
See 24 retro pictures of Hartlepool from the Eighties

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 14:23 GMT
Updated 5th Oct 2024, 09:25 GMT
The 1980s was an exciting time to be alive for everything from fashion, music and shopping seemingly bigger and better.

It was also a busy time for the Hartlepool Mail’s photographers capturing all sorts of events, activities and even a Royal visit.

Were you around and do you remember any of these pictures from our archives?

1. Flipping good fun

1. Flipping good fun

This pancake race in Victoria Road proved popular in February 1987. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

2. Tidy initiative

2. Tidy initiative

Brierton pupils Lee Carter, Marc Calvert, Michael Barker and Nathan Barratt with vouchers from Hartlepool Tidy group after taking part in a campaign to keep the area tidy. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

3. Dinner ladies

3. Dinner ladies

Sticking with Brierton school in 1989, dinner ladies have a laugh in fancy dress. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

4. Leek show

4. Leek show

Twelve year old Keith Carter, lends a hand to bench some of his father's vegetables, entered in the Plough Inn leek show in September 1989. Photo: Sunderland Echo

