Serving up school dinner memories in these 13 nostalgic pictures of Hartlepool and East Durham schools

By Mark Payne
Published 29th Sep 2025, 16:45 BST
What are your memories of school dinners?

For readers of a certain age it may be lumpy mashed potato or cold custard. But standards have improved a lot in recent years.

We have celebrated numerous school’s lunchtime fare in and bid a fond farewell to the popular staff who have fed and looked after so many pupils.

Cotsford Junior School in Horden from 2009. Pupil Georgina Jones and her mum Donna Anderson getting served by Lillian Hutton.

1. What's on the menu today?

Cotsford Junior School in Horden from 2009. Pupil Georgina Jones and her mum Donna Anderson getting served by Lillian Hutton. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Pupils at St Hild's School in Hartlepool try out the new menu in 2005.

2. Plenty of choice

Pupils at St Hild's School in Hartlepool try out the new menu in 2005. Photo: FLR

Brierton Comprehensive School dinner ladies pictured in fancy dress back in 1989.

3. Dinner ladies get in character

Brierton Comprehensive School dinner ladies pictured in fancy dress back in 1989. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Dinner lady Pat Weir received a fond farewell by colleagues after serving pupils at St Hild's School for 30 years back in 2007.

4. Fond farewell

Dinner lady Pat Weir received a fond farewell by colleagues after serving pupils at St Hild's School for 30 years back in 2007. Photo: GW

