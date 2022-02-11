9 tasty mealtime photos from the past as we celebrate National Hot Breakfast Month

Hot off the press is this series of archive photos of people enjoying breakfast across Hartlepool and East Durham – from Brierton School to Owton Manor Primary.

We’ve got everything from American cuisine to pies with a twist at Morrells. As well as hot breakfasts, we have got meals of all varieties.

The only way to find out more is by joining us on a trip back to these tasty retro scenes.

1. Going American at Grange Primary An American breakfast for these Grange Primary School pupils in 2003. Remember this? Photo: LH Photo Sales

2. Magnificent at Owton Manor Owton Manor Primary School pupils enjoying their breakfast in 2013. Who do you know in this photo? Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

3. Yummy at Morrells Breakfast pies at Morrells in 2003. Yum! Remember this? Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. Breakfast at St Bega's Tucking in to breakfast at St Bega's Catholic Primary School in 2006 but who are the pupils in the picture? Photo: TC Photo Sales