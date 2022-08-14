Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But how many of these great tales do you remember?

In 2021, a hungry squirrel bit off more than he could chew and needed freeing by the RSPCA after he became stuck in a bird feeder in Blakelock Gardens.

A crow caused terror near Throston School in 1985 with a six-week reign in which it attacked more than 20 children by trying to land on their heads.

When animals made the news in Hartlepool.

The real-life horror story came to an end when the bird was enticed down with food and then shot.

Skippy the parrot was a very naughty boy in 1984 when he learned how to bark and then went further. He also learned how to howl like a dog so he could get the family’s pooches into trouble.

It all happened in the Race household and Mrs Denise Race said at the time: “He is for ever talking, whistling the Laurel and Hardy theme tune, or getting out of his cage to grab food. Now he has taken up barking and whining like the dogs.”

Back to 1974 when a mynah bird called Joey made the news. He escaped from his home and found himself lost, so he headed for the perfect place for help – the Murray Street pet shop of Foster and Armstrong’s.

A squirrel was in the news in Hartlepool when it got stuck inside a feeder.

In September 1953, Jacko a three-month-old monkey belonging to the Speer family of Kilwick Street made a bid for freedom and took up vigil on the roof until it was chased back down by a brave neighbour.

An elephant with Wombwell’s Menagerie travelling animal show caused havoc near Hartlepool in 1850 after becoming upset about having to pull the wagons.

Who remembers when a mynah bird escaped from a Hartlepool house and flew to a nearby pet shop?

Another of Graeme’s stories concerned a horse which headed straight out to sea.

Fish curer Jacob Cox set off on his horse and cart for a day of foraging at Seaton Snook and tied his horse to a post before setting off to collect whatever cockles and winkles he could find.

Do you have any quirky animal tales from Hartlepool’s past? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

A monkey tale from Hartlepool's past made the headlines in 1953.