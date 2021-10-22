Smashingly good retro pumpkin scenes as we take a seasonal look at Hartlepool and East Durham

Pumpkins will be out in force on October 31 as they light up the dark during trick or treat outings.

But pumpkins are just as impressive at other times of year, and often feature in horticultural shows.

We have archive reminders of pumpkin carvings, displays and some prize-winning pumpkins in this retro round-up from Ward Jackson Park, Middle Street in Blackhall, Blackhall Navy Club and Wingate Sure Start Centre.

Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. It's a pumpkin fest! The Place in the Park's Maria Seymour, right, and Caty Surtees get into the spirit of Halloween in 2016.

2. Prizewinners in 2011 Blackhall Navy Club member and gardner Keith Davison with his winning pumpkin which weighed in at 105.5lbs and Beryl Sherry, chairperson of the enterprise branch of Hartlepool RNLI whom he presented a cheque for £774. Does this bring back memories from 2011/

3. Creative in 2012 Kirsty Mason was about to start to work on her pumpkin when this 2012 Halloween picture was taken in Blackhall.

4. Halloween fun in 2008 Karen Bell (left) and Clair Ianson dress up for Halloween but who can remember more about this event 13 years ago?