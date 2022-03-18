Smile! We've got 9 cheerfully retro photos as as the International Day of Happiness approaches

After all, the International Day of Happiness will be here on March 20 and we want to celebrate with a look back at fun and celebratory photos from the area’s past.
We have got some memorable reminders from the Pools play-off final in 2021 and smiles galore at the Tall Ships Races in 2010.
Fun at a Teddy Bear’s picnic in Rossmere Park in 2014 and at a fair in Ward Jackson Park in 2013 are also in our joyful selection.
Want to find out more? Read on.
1. A great time to be a Pools fan
Celebrations at Seaton Reach for fans watching Pools in the play-off finals in 2021.
2. So much fun in 2010
Having a great time at the Hartlepool leg of the 2010 Tall Ships Races.
3. Wonderful in Ward Jackson Park
The Tea Cup ride brings out the smiles for these youngsters in Ward Jackson Park in 2013. Does this bring back happy memories?
4. Time for a chat
The Happy To Chat Benches at Seaton Carew in 2021. Have you used them?
