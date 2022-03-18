Who do you recognise in these fun photos?
Smile! We've got 9 cheerfully retro photos as as the International Day of Happiness approaches

It’s time to be happy – and hopefully these cheerful archive scenes from Hartlepool and East Durham will put you in good spirits.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:44 pm

After all, the International Day of Happiness will be here on March 20 and we want to celebrate with a look back at fun and celebratory photos from the area’s past.

We have got some memorable reminders from the Pools play-off final in 2021 and smiles galore at the Tall Ships Races in 2010.

Fun at a Teddy Bear’s picnic in Rossmere Park in 2014 and at a fair in Ward Jackson Park in 2013 are also in our joyful selection.

Want to find out more? Read on.

1. A great time to be a Pools fan

Celebrations at Seaton Reach for fans watching Pools in the play-off finals in 2021.

2. So much fun in 2010

Having a great time at the Hartlepool leg of the 2010 Tall Ships Races.

3. Wonderful in Ward Jackson Park

The Tea Cup ride brings out the smiles for these youngsters in Ward Jackson Park in 2013. Does this bring back happy memories?

4. Time for a chat

The Happy To Chat Benches at Seaton Carew in 2021. Have you used them?

