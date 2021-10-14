Snakes alive! We're putting the Hartlepool and East Durham retro spotlight on reptiles

The international day of celebration, on October 21, is designed to educate people about these amazing creatures and to highlight the ecological threats they face.
But it also gives us a chance to look at reptile scenes closer to home. We have snakes, lizards and more from the Central Library in York Road, Owton Mano Library and a Teddy Bear’s picnic in Horden in photos taken by the Hartlepool Mail over the years.
On the scale of things, it’s a retro feature with a difference so why not join us as we slither back in time.
1. Happy times in Owton Manor
Owton Manor Library was the venue for this scene in 2003 but who are the youngsters enjoying a visit from Zoolab?
2. Down at the Quay in 2003
The Historic Quay in Hartlepool was the setting for this visit by the Exotic Animal Welfare Trust 18 years ago. Did you get along?
3. Easington Community School in 2004
Were you in the picture when Zoolab came to Easington Community School in 2004?
4. A York Road reminder from 2005
Do you recognise the children who got to meet a snake at the Central Library 16 years ago?
