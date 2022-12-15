News you can trust since 1877
Steetley brings back memories for so many people. What's yours?

Steetley: 9 photos of the famous landmark which used to dominate the Hartlepool skyline

Just about everyone in Hartlepool remembers Steetley.

By Chris Cordner
2 hours ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 6:13pm

You either worked there, lived near it or, at the very least, spotted the enormous chimney which dominated the skyline for decades.

We have 9 reminders of an iconic part of the town thanks to photos courtesy of the Hartlepool Library Service and Hartlepool Museum Service.

It may be long gone but here’s a memory or two of our town’s history.

1. Central to it all

The flow of sea water throughout the plant was controlled from this central panel. Photo: Hartlepool Library Services.

2. A spectacular setting

One of three settling tanks - and a lovely view up the coast. Photo: Hartlepool Library Services.

3. Hydration plant

The dolime hydration plant where dolime was slaked with fresh water to a fine dry powder. Photo: Hartlepool Library Services.

4. From the sky

Looking towards the Headland. Photo: Hartlepool Library Services.

