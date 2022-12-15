Steetley: 9 photos of the famous landmark which used to dominate the Hartlepool skyline

Just about everyone in Hartlepool remembers Steetley.
You either worked there, lived near it or, at the very least, spotted the enormous chimney which dominated the skyline for decades.
We have 9 reminders of an iconic part of the town thanks to photos courtesy of the Hartlepool Library Service and Hartlepool Museum Service.
It may be long gone but here’s a memory or two of our town’s history.
1. Central to it all
The flow of sea water throughout the plant was controlled from this central panel. Photo: Hartlepool Library Services.
2. A spectacular setting
One of three settling tanks - and a lovely view up the coast. Photo: Hartlepool Library Services.
3. Hydration plant
The dolime hydration plant where dolime was slaked with fresh water to a fine dry powder. Photo: Hartlepool Library Services.
4. From the sky
Looking towards the Headland. Photo: Hartlepool Library Services.
