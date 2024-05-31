Do you recognise anyone in these photos of life in the 1990s in Hartlepool?Do you recognise anyone in these photos of life in the 1990s in Hartlepool?
Step back in time: 13 retro photos of life in Hartlepool in the 1990s

By Madeleine Raine
Published 31st May 2024, 17:00 BST
Do you remember what it was like in Hartlepool in the 1990s?

From the Boxing Day Dip and carnivals to making giant snowmen, here is just a snippet of what life was like in Hartlepool in the 1990s.

Ladies wait for the Easington carnival to pass their house back in the 1990s.

1. Carnival time

Ladies wait for the Easington carnival to pass their house back in the 1990s. Photo: Other, third party

High Tunstall Comprehensive School pupils get to grips with the computerised till systems of ASDA with the help of check out supervisor Ann Aisbitt in September 1991.

2. ASDA

High Tunstall Comprehensive School pupils get to grips with the computerised till systems of ASDA with the help of check out supervisor Ann Aisbitt in September 1991. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Hartlepool Sixth Form College student Derrick Robinson gets a lesson in the traditional Japanese art of origami from Kaori Tamaki and Ayako Kitagawa, who are on an exchange visit to the college from Japan in November 1990.

3. Japanese art

Hartlepool Sixth Form College student Derrick Robinson gets a lesson in the traditional Japanese art of origami from Kaori Tamaki and Ayako Kitagawa, who are on an exchange visit to the college from Japan in November 1990. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

The annual Beer barrel race takes place in 1991 from Camerons Brewery to the Headland and back.

4. Beer barrel race

The annual Beer barrel race takes place in 1991 from Camerons Brewery to the Headland and back. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

