Step back in time: 17 retro photos of people out and about at Hartlepool’s Summerhill Country Park across the decades

Summerhill Country Park, off Catcote Road, in Hartlepool, offers a range of activities for everyone in the family.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 8th Apr 2024, 12:58 BST

People can enjoy climbing boulders, rock climbing, archery and a BMX track, not to mention a 750 metre cycle track and children's play areas.

Year three pupils from Owton Manor Primary School enjoy a trip out to Summerhill Country Park in 2014.

1. Bouldering

Year three pupils from Owton Manor Primary School enjoy a trip out to Summerhill Country Park in 2014. Photo: Other, third party

Children get climbing at Summerhill's indoor climbing sessions in 2015.

2. Climbing sessions

Children get climbing at Summerhill's indoor climbing sessions in 2015. Photo: Kevin Brady

West Hartlepool Rugby Club Under 15s took part in a run at Summerhill Country Park in 2013.

3. Running out of time

West Hartlepool Rugby Club Under 15s took part in a run at Summerhill Country Park in 2013. Photo: Other, third party

Diane Dignen (left) and her Lurcher, Poppy, enjoys a day out at Summerhill Country Park in 2014 alongside Beverley Nicholson and her Italian Spinone dogs Lilly (centre) and Daisey at the dogs day out event held at Summerhill Country Park.

4. Barking for joy

Diane Dignen (left) and her Lurcher, Poppy, enjoys a day out at Summerhill Country Park in 2014 alongside Beverley Nicholson and her Italian Spinone dogs Lilly (centre) and Daisey at the dogs day out event held at Summerhill Country Park. Photo: Frank Reid

