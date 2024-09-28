Do you remember when these businesses first opened?Do you remember when these businesses first opened?
Do you remember when these businesses first opened?

Step back in time: 25 retro photos of Hartlepool businesses opening across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 28th Sep 2024, 12:18 BST
Do you remember when these Hartlepool businesses first opened their doors to the public?

We do, so we thought we’d share with you a range of businesses first opening – from 2003 until 2023.

New Look opens in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

1. New Look

New Look opens in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Photo: LH

Photo Sales
H'Angus opens Car Shock car showroom in Brenda Road.

2. Car Shock

H'Angus opens Car Shock car showroom in Brenda Road. Photo: DP

Photo Sales
Alfie Smith officially opens the Xercise4less gym in Hartlepool with H'Angus, regional business manager Richie Allan and sales and marketing manager Karl Brown in 2016.

3. Xercise4less

Alfie Smith officially opens the Xercise4less gym in Hartlepool with H'Angus, regional business manager Richie Allan and sales and marketing manager Karl Brown in 2016. Photo: Tom Banks

Photo Sales
The Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Rob Cooke, and fundraiser for the Bradley Lowery fight against neuroblastoma, Lynn Murphy, cut the ribbon to open the new B&M store in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in 2016.

4. B&M

The Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Rob Cooke, and fundraiser for the Bradley Lowery fight against neuroblastoma, Lynn Murphy, cut the ribbon to open the new B&M store in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in 2016. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool