Do you recognise any of these people?Do you recognise any of these people?
Do you recognise any of these people?

Step back in time: 29 retro photos of people enjoying Easter in Hartlepool over the decades

Easter arrives early this year.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 15:26 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 15:27 GMT

Ahead of the upcoming bank holiday weekend from March 29-April 1, we thought we would dust down these photographs of Easter celebrations in Hartlepool over the years.

Families enjoy the Easter fair at the Historic Quay in 2006.

1. Easter fun

Families enjoy the Easter fair at the Historic Quay in 2006. Photo: DP

Photo Sales
Hartlepool College of Further Education played host to an Easter fair in 2015 to raise funds for Alice House Hospice. Pictured are Karen Evans, Eunice O'Connor and Becky Stout.

2. The kissing booth

Hartlepool College of Further Education played host to an Easter fair in 2015 to raise funds for Alice House Hospice. Pictured are Karen Evans, Eunice O'Connor and Becky Stout. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Kids enjoy the fairground rides at the Historic Quay's Easter fair in 2006.

3. Fun of the fair

Kids enjoy the fairground rides at the Historic Quay's Easter fair in 2006. Photo: DP

Photo Sales
Throston Primary School pupils Casey Walton and Alex Edwards wear their handmade Easter bonnets in 2013.

4. Easter bonnets

Throston Primary School pupils Casey Walton and Alex Edwards wear their handmade Easter bonnets in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool