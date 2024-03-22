Ahead of the upcoming bank holiday weekend from March 29-April 1, we thought we would dust down these photographs of Easter celebrations in Hartlepool over the years.
1. Easter fun
Families enjoy the Easter fair at the Historic Quay in 2006. Photo: DP
2. The kissing booth
Hartlepool College of Further Education played host to an Easter fair in 2015 to raise funds for Alice House Hospice. Pictured are Karen Evans, Eunice O'Connor and Becky Stout. Photo: Other, third party
3. Fun of the fair
Kids enjoy the fairground rides at the Historic Quay's Easter fair in 2006. Photo: DP
4. Easter bonnets
Throston Primary School pupils Casey Walton and Alex Edwards wear their handmade Easter bonnets in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid