In today’s look back through the archive, we are focusing on two Hartlepool schools that have disappeared – Henry Smith and Brierton.

Henry Smith Grammar School was on the Headland until it closed in the late 1970s. Henry Smith School, on King Oswy Drive, was then replaced by St Hild’s School.

Brierton also served the town for decades until it closed permanently at the end of term in 2009.

Final days The former Henry Smith school on the Headland pictured shortly before its closure in the late 1970s. Henry Smiths Terrace now occupies the site of the old school.

Big reunion Henry Smith School's Class of 1978 held a reunion in 2014.

Under U13 Mail reader Mick Lister previously shared this picture of Henry Smith school's Under 13 rugby team from 1958-59. Among those pictured are (back row) Walter Haywood, Kenny Sutherland and Kevin Founde. The middle row includes teacher Frank Wilson, Eddie Brooks, George Corfield, Milke Iley, and Kenny Webb. The front row features Bill Archbold, team captain Gary Winn, Alan Darbyshire, Paul Fleming and Mick Lister.