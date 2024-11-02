Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people in Hartlepool in 2012?placeholder image
Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people in Hartlepool in 2012?

By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 15:23 BST
Do you remember what it was like to live in Hartlepool 2012?

We thought we would delve into our archives and give you a little snippet of what people were getting up to 12 years ago.

Landlady of The Causeway, Thema Adams, gets ready to make a corned beef pie as 2012 corned beef pie winner, Gill Murray, holds her trophy.

1. Winner winner corned beef pie dinner

Landlady of The Causeway, Thema Adams, gets ready to make a corned beef pie as 2012 corned beef pie winner, Gill Murray, holds her trophy. Photo: Frank Reid

Crimdon dippers taking part in the annual charity boxing day dip to raise funds for George Carr.

2. Taking a dip

Crimdon dippers taking part in the annual charity boxing day dip to raise funds for George Carr. Photo: Frank Reid

Pilates instructor, Sammy Dakers, poses for a photo alongsider her Pilates group at the Hartlepool People's Centre as she backs the Mail's 2012 Race for Fitness campaign.

3. Race for fitness

Pilates instructor, Sammy Dakers, poses for a photo alongsider her Pilates group at the Hartlepool People's Centre as she backs the Mail's 2012 Race for Fitness campaign. Photo: TY

Father Paul Allinson stands next to a fallen tree at the Parish Church of St John the Baptist, in Greatham, as Geoff Kelly starts to cut it up.

4. Timber

Father Paul Allinson stands next to a fallen tree at the Parish Church of St John the Baptist, in Greatham, as Geoff Kelly starts to cut it up. Photo: Frank Reid

