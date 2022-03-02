Cafe scenes galore but which one was your favourite?
9 cafes you have loved in Hartlepool and East Durham over the years - fancy a cuppa retro style?

Anyone fancy a cuppa? We do and we are brewing up some archive memories of Hartlepool and East Durham people pictured in cafes over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 12:41 pm

There’s Eugene’s, Cafe One77 and Place In The Park among our tasty selection but were you in the photo at any of them?

Maybe you were seen at the Headland Cafe, or Cooks Corner Cafe. The only way to find out is by joining us as we travel back in time to these scenes.

1. All smiles on the Headland

Bev Foreman and Pauline Flounders at the Headland Cafe in 2008.

2. Eugene's

Eugene's staff member Beth Wilkinson holds the Food Hygiene certificate as fellow staff members Margaret (left) and Andrea Downes look on in 2013.

3. Cooks Corner Cafe

Jason Cook outside Cooks Corner Cafe in Church Square in 2013.

4. Place in the Park

The Place in the Park cafe in Ward Jackson Park in 2014 - the year it won an award from the Breast Feeding Federation for supporting breast feeding mothers who use the cafe.

