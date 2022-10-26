Stuck for costume ideas? Here's eight retro Hartlepool Halloween scenes for inspiration
Have you got the Halloween spirit? And what about your costume for trick or treating?
It’s a tricky one isn’t it? What do you wear for a scarily good Halloween night?
Perhaps these eight frighteningly good photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives will give you some inspiration.
We have got ghosts, witches, vampires and they join us from the past at the Historic Quay, Heugh Gun Battery, and many more.
Have a look and see if there’s a trick or treat outfit you loved from the past.
