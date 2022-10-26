It’s a tricky one isn’t it? What do you wear for a scarily good Halloween night?

Perhaps these eight frighteningly good photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives will give you some inspiration.

We have got ghosts, witches, vampires and they join us from the past at the Historic Quay, Heugh Gun Battery, and many more.

Have a look and see if there’s a trick or treat outfit you loved from the past.

1. Devilish at St Bega's St Bega's RC Primary School pupils Eve Gooding and Joel Barry had fun at Halloween 14 years ago. Photo: hm Photo Sales

2. Wonderful witches at the Quay A flashback to Halloween fun at the Historic Quay 17 years ago. Recognise anyone? Photo: TC Photo Sales

3. Aww poor pumpkin! A 2008 event in Hartlepool for Halloween and what a line-up of great costumes. Remember this? Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. Chilling in 2003 Claire Pickstock and Stuart Burke were getting ready to tell horror stories at the Historic Quay 19 years ago. Photo: DW Photo Sales